Search

Lifestyle

Yumna Zaidi’s romantic dance video with Wahaj Ali goes viral

05:52 PM | 2 Aug, 2024
Yumna Zaidi’s romantic dance video with Wahaj Ali goes viral
Source: Social media

KARACHI – Pakistan’s powerful on-screen couple Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali shared some sweet moments as they danced together at an event in the US. 

The Teray Bin starrers have been in the US for some days where they are attending various promotional events in different cities. 

In one of the events, Yumna Zaidi donned a dark-blue saree while Wahaj opted for black suit. A video of the event shows the couple swaying together after it was demanded by the audience. 

As they were dancing on the stage, some clips of their famed drama serial Teray Bin can be seen running in the background. 

On the professional front, the on-screen couple would soon appear together in Teray Bin part 2.

Lifestyle

05:52 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Yumna Zaidi’s romantic dance video with Wahaj Ali goes viral

09:24 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

Has Aima Baig left Pakistan permanently?

09:00 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

Aiman Khan’s dance video at beach goes viral

01:23 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Saboor Aly sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

10:09 AM | 1 Aug, 2024

Khalilur Rehman files complaint with FIA's cybercrime wing over ...

09:11 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar claims explicit videos made at gunpoint

Lifestyle

03:05 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Single girls more attracted to married men these days, says Fatima ...

08:41 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Stage actor, comedian Sardar Kamal dies of heart attack in Lahore

10:05 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away

Advertisement

Latest

06:58 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

FC (North) launches rescue operation amid devastating floods in Chitral

Gold & Silver

01:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Gold reaches record high in Pakistan after Rs2,400 per tola increase

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 2 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.65
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.80 357.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: