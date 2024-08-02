Yumna Zaidi’s romantic dance video with Wahaj Ali goes viral

KARACHI – Pakistan’s powerful on-screen couple Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali shared some sweet moments as they danced together at an event in the US.
The Teray Bin starrers have been in the US for some days where they are attending various promotional events in different cities.
In one of the events, Yumna Zaidi donned a dark-blue saree while Wahaj opted for black suit. A video of the event shows the couple swaying together after it was demanded by the audience.
As they were dancing on the stage, some clips of their famed drama serial Teray Bin can be seen running in the background.
On the professional front, the on-screen couple would soon appear together in Teray Bin part 2.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
