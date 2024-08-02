Yumna Zaidi’s romantic dance video with Wahaj Ali goes viral

KARACHI – Pakistan’s powerful on-screen couple Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali shared some sweet moments as they danced together at an event in the US.

The Teray Bin starrers have been in the US for some days where they are attending various promotional events in different cities.

In one of the events, Yumna Zaidi donned a dark-blue saree while Wahaj opted for black suit. A video of the event shows the couple swaying together after it was demanded by the audience.

As they were dancing on the stage, some clips of their famed drama serial Teray Bin can be seen running in the background.

On the professional front, the on-screen couple would soon appear together in Teray Bin part 2.