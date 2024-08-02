Search

Pakistan

FC (North) launches rescue operation amid devastating floods in Chitral

06:58 PM | 2 Aug, 2024
chitral

CHITRAL -  The Frontier Corps (North) has launched an emergency rescue operation in Chitral following heavy rains that have caused severe flooding, resulting in widespread destruction. Yarkhun Valley has been completely cut off from Mastuj, and significant damage has been reported in Arsoon and Kalash valleys.

The intense flooding has washed away crops, shops, and several houses, displacing numerous residents. In response to the crisis, FC (North) is actively evacuating residents to safer locations to ensure their safety amidst the ongoing disaster.

Authorities are on high alert as rain forecasts continue for the area. All relevant agencies are working tirelessly to manage the situation and mitigate further damage, striving to provide timely assistance to the affected communities.

