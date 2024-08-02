Search

ATP representative's visit paves way for international tennis events in Pakistan

Web Desk
07:51 PM | 2 Aug, 2024
ATP Tour official visits Pakistan

Andrey Kornilov, the Elite Supervisor of the ATP Tour, visited the state-of-the-art Nishtar Park Tennis Courts on Thursday to assess the venue's suitability for hosting the ATP tournaments. 

During his visit, Kornilov was accompanied by Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and international tennis star, along with PTF Senior Vice President Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar and former Davis Cup player and PLTA Senior Vice President Rashid Malik. 

Aisam Qureshi, sharing his thoughts on the occasion, emphasized the importance of getting the Nishtar Park Tennis Courts and Stadium approved by the ATP for hosting international competitions. He stated, "Until now, international events have been confined to Islamabad. As PTF President, my aim is to bring international tournaments to every major city in Pakistan. Hosting ATP-level events in Pakistan is a significant step towards achieving this goal.  

“We are hopeful that Lahore will host international tournaments in February and March next year. It is my responsibility to provide our talented youngsters with as many opportunities as possible, both nationally and internationally, so they can work hard and bring honors to their country," Aisam said and added: “Mr. Rashid Malik is doing great work for promotion of tennis in Punjab and due to his hard work and efforts, Punjab has been earning the best affiliated unit for so many years.” 

Khawaja Suhail praised Aisam Qureshi's efforts, particularly his engagement with tennis contacts in the ITF and ATP circles, which played a crucial role in bringing ATP representative to Pakistan to inspect the Lahore venue. He remarked, "This visit by the ATP representative is a positive step towards the growth and promotion of tennis in Pakistan. Under Aisam's dynamic leadership, we expect more good such news for the tennis community, leading to the sport's further development in the country.” 

Rashid Malik also lauded the PTF and Aisam Qureshi for their efforts to arrange international tennis tournaments in Lahore as well as in Pakistan. "As a former Davis Cup player, tennis coach, and PLTA official, I have always advocated for promoting tennis talent across the country. The more we nurture young talent, the better our chances of excelling on the international stage and bringing glory to Pakistan. 

"The prospect of hosting ATP-level tournaments in Pakistan especially in Lahore and other cities is exciting news for the entire tennis community, providing our players with valuable opportunities to compete at home," Rashid Malik added.

Sports

