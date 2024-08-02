Pakistani weightlifting sisters from Lahore break stereotypes

On a busy road in Lahore, a training academy for female weightlifters is breaking barriers and inspiring women to excel in a male-dominated sport. The tiny, one-room facility is run by four sisters, known as the “Sohail Sisters” or “Power Girls.” Three of them—Twinkle, Sybil, and Veronica—recently won big at the Asian Pacific African Compound Powerlifting Championship in South Africa, collectively earning 15 gold medals. The fourth sister, Maryam, couldn't participate due to financial constraints.

The success of the Sohail sisters has drawn attention to women's weightlifting in Pakistan, encouraging more women and girls to pursue their dreams despite societal norms. Twinkle, 26, shared that she faced negative comments from peers and relatives due to her involvement in weightlifting. However, she noted, "They don’t say anything now, not with all these medals on my jacket."

Twinkle became the first Pakistani female powerlifter to win a gold medal in 2015 at a competition in Muscat, Oman, when she was just 17. Two years later, she achieved a remarkable feat by lifting 240 kg at the Oceania Pacific powerlifting tournament in Singapore, winning four gold medals. Initially, Twinkle was involved in kabaddi, a fast-paced, combative team sport, and participated in the Kabaddi World Cup in India in 2013. Later, she transitioned to powerlifting, and her sisters followed.

At the recent Asian Pacific African Compound Powerlifting Championship, Twinkle competed in the sub-80 kg category, lifting 370 kg to win five gold medals—four in the classic format and one in equipped. Veronica, 18, won gold in all junior categories at the Asian Championship held in Dubai in 2018, where the sisters made history by each winning a medal. This achievement was unprecedented, with four sisters winning together. In 2021, this record was officially recognized by the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF), and the sisters received the Pride of Performance award from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Sybil, 24, competes in the 52 kg category and started powerlifting after being inspired by Twinkle. She acknowledged the challenges they face, including training with rusted barbells and weights. “If you look internationally, you look at those players and you look at our academy. There’s a huge difference [in equipment],” she remarked. Financial difficulties are another obstacle; for instance, Maryam, the eldest sister at 28, couldn't join the recent championship in South Africa due to funding issues. While the country's sports board covered the airfare, the sisters had to arrange other expenses themselves.

The sisters receive strong support from their father, Sohail Khokhar, who encouraged them to pursue powerlifting despite facing resistance from their extended family. Khokhar, who couldn't fulfill his own dream of becoming a professional cricketer, wanted his daughters to have successful sports careers. He pushed them to excel in weightlifting, believing they could make a name for themselves. The sisters' coach, Rashid Malik, based in the UK, has been guiding them since 2013, with Twinkle being his first student.

While dedicated to their sport, the sisters also prioritize education. Both Twinkle and Sybil hold degrees in Sports Science. They support each other academically and in all aspects of life. "We four sisters buck each other up a lot, from an education point of view, study point of view, and even the activities at home," Twinkle said. "We push each other that ‘No, you can do this.’”

The sisters aim to nurture more talent through their small academy, the "Twinkle Sohail Academy," located near Lahore's Mozang Chungi area. "Any new talent who wants to train and learn weightlifting, powerlifting, they’re more than welcome," Twinkle stated. "We will train them."