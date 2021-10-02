PCB chief, cricketers mourn Umer Sharif's death

Pakistan's cricket fraternity have shared heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of the legendary comedian Umer Sharif.

Leaving everyone heartbroken, the King of Comedy succumbed to his illness at the age of 66 despite being flown abroad on priority by the government. He had been undergoing treatment in Germany for heart and kidney ailments.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja in his message on Twitter expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of the renowned comedian-actor.

“So sad to lose Umar Sharif. One of the finest in his field, his wit and humour was legendary. We will miss him more in today’s world that’s mired in pessimism,” he wrote.

As the news of his death spread like wildfire on the internet, cricketers took to social media and poured their hearts out to pay tribute to the veteran entertainer

Acknowledging the services of the celebrated legend, Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and many others responded to the sad news and expressed deep sorrow.

"I am so heart broken on the death of #UmerShareef sb. He was indeed the undisputed king of comedy and the legend of Pakistan. May Allah SWT forgive him, elevate his ranks and grant him Jannatul Firdaus, Ameen. Please recite Surah Fatiha for his soul. #Respect", tweeted Babar Azam.

"Legendary Umar Sharif sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow & sadness. He has spread so much happiness & laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever.", wrote Shoaib Akhtar.

