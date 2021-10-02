PM Imran, politicians deeply saddened over Umer Sharif’s death

ISLAMABAD – Top politicians in the country have expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

The renowned Pakistani comedian had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg and passed away after his health condition deteriorated. Sharif's family said that the 66-year-old died in a German medical facility.

The development came three days after the Mr Charlie actor was diagnosed with Pneumonia. He was expected to resume his travel to the United States for medical treatment but the stay was delayed after his health condition deteriorated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on Twitter observed that Umer Sharif was a talented personality who enjoyed a distinct place in acting and comedy. His services in the relevant field would be remembered for long.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا معروف اداکار و فنکار عمر شریف کے انتقال پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار



عمر شریف بے شمار صلاحیتوں کے مالک تھے اور فنون لطیفہ کے شعبے میں ایک منفرد مقام رکھتے تھے: وزیر اعظم



فن کے شعبے میں ان کی خدمات کو تادیر یاد رکھا جائے گا: وزیر اعظم pic.twitter.com/FEjsqhoOWy — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 2, 2021

President Arif Alvi said that late Sharif had earned distinction in the field of comedy and carved out a place

عمر شریف نے کامیڈی کی دنیا میں اپنا علیحدہ مقام بنایا، صدر مملکت



اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کو غریقِ رحمت کرے، اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے، صدر مملکت — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 2, 2021

عمربھر لوگوں کے چہروں پر مسکراہٹ کا تحفہ سجانے والے عمر شریف جنت کو عازم سفر ہوئے، قوم نے اپنےفنکار کو بہترین خراج تحسین پیش کیااور ثابت کیا کہ ہم فن اور فنکاروں سے محبت کرنے والی قوم ہیں ،عمر شریف کا نام پاکستان کے فنون لطیفہ کے انسائکلوپیڈیا میں ہمیشہ سنہرے حروف سے لکھا جائیگا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 2, 2021

اللہ تعالیٰ عمر شریف بھائی کی مغفرت فرمائے اور انہیں جنت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے - اللہ تعالیٰ انکے خاندان اور لاکھوں چاہنے والوں کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے - عمر شریف ہمارے بچپن سے ہم سبکے چہروں پر مسکراہٹیں بکھیرتے رہے ہیں-انکا جانا ایک بہت بڑا نقصان ہے - https://t.co/Jj6OVo3tuw — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) October 2, 2021

لوگوں کے چہروں پر خوشیاں بکھیرنے والا آج سب کو اداس کر گیا۔ عمر شریف پاکستانی اسٹیج ، فلم اور ٹی وی کا ایک بڑا نام تھا۔ میری اس سے کئی ملاقاتیں رہی اور وہ ایک اچھا فنکار ہونے کے ساتھ ساتھ ایک بہترین انسان بھی تھا۔ دعا ہے کہ اللہ عمر شریف کو جنت میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے۔ — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) October 2, 2021

سب کو ہنسانے والا آج سب کو رُلا گیا۔

عمر شریف دنیا بھر میں پاکستان کی پہچان اور باکمال فنکار تھے اور ان کی کمی کبھی پوری نہیں ہوسکتی۔



اللہ تعالی مرحوم کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے اور ان کے لواحقین اور چاہنے والوں کو صبر دے۔ آمین pic.twitter.com/GgOCfWzPqy — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 2, 2021