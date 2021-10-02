PM Imran, politicians deeply saddened over Umer Sharif’s death
ISLAMABAD – Top politicians in the country have expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

The renowned Pakistani comedian had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg and passed away after his health condition deteriorated. Sharif's family said that the 66-year-old died in a German medical facility.

The development came three days after the Mr Charlie actor was diagnosed with Pneumonia. He was expected to resume his travel to the United States for medical treatment but the stay was delayed after his health condition deteriorated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on Twitter observed that Umer Sharif was a talented personality who enjoyed a distinct place in acting and comedy. His services in the relevant field would be remembered for long.

President Arif Alvi said that late Sharif had earned distinction in the field of comedy and carved out a place

