New Pakistan Army chief to be appointed in accordance with rules and regulations: PM
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that appointment of new Pakistan Army chief will be made in accordance with rules and regulations.
The premier stated this while taking to journalists at an Iftar Dinner on Tuesday. Talking about smear campaigns against security forces of the country, he said that law will take its course as the Constitution recommends stern punishment for people involved in such activities.
Earlier this month, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar rubbished rumours regarding an extension in tenure General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff, saying COAS will retire on the due date in November this year.
No matter what, General Bajwa will retire on November 29, 2022, the military spokesperson said days after the top army brass took notice of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.
Army Chief not seeking extension, will retire on ... 04:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar has rubbished rumours ...
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- China reports first human case of H3N8 strain of bird flu01:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- New Pakistan Army chief to be appointed in accordance with rules and ...01:09 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan hikes electricity price by Rs2.86 per unit12:32 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- US commission seeks sanctions against India over worsening religious ...11:58 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
- UN chief strongly condemns Karachi university suicide attack11:11 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Indian actor Jaswinder Bhalla visits Kartarpur07:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Bakhtawar Bhutto terms Dua Zehra’s Nikkah 'coerced and manipulated'05:36 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Amar Khan receives backlash over wardrobe choices04:50 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022