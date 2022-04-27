New Pakistan Army chief to be appointed in accordance with rules and regulations: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that appointment of new Pakistan Army chief will be made in accordance with rules and regulations.

The premier stated this while taking to journalists at an Iftar Dinner on Tuesday. Talking about smear campaigns against security forces of the country, he said that law will take its course as the Constitution recommends stern punishment for people involved in such activities.

Earlier this month, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar rubbished rumours regarding an extension in tenure General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff, saying COAS will retire on the due date in November this year.

No matter what, General Bajwa will retire on November 29, 2022, the military spokesperson said days after the top army brass took notice of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.