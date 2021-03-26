Shehbaz Sharif gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine in jail 

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

A team of Jinnah Hospital led by the medical superintendent visited the jail and vaccinated the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. He will receive the next vaccine dose after 21 days.

On March 25, an accountability court granted permission to Shehbaz Sharif, who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechucho and other government officials got the vaccine jabs.