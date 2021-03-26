Pakistani child makes history by attending marriage ceremony of his parents (DP Exclusive)
04:31 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Pakistani child makes history by attending marriage ceremony of his parents (DP Exclusive)
HAFIZABAD – Believe it or not, a two-month-old Pakistani boy has attended his parents’ walima reception in Pakistan – and it's going viral on the internet.

Rayan Rauf Sheikh married to Anmol on March 14, 2020 and the next day when their walima ceremony was scheduled to be held, the provincial government imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 15, 2020. So their reception could not take place. 

The couple now got the chance to complete their marriage rituals by arranging walima reception and they did that by inviting relatives to their ceremony. They appeared at the ceremony with their two-month-old son, named Muhammad bin Rayan.  

"When I was a kid, I always used to ask my parents where I am in their wedding's movie," the bride told Daily Pakistan.

