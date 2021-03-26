Pakistani child makes history by attending marriage ceremony of his parents (DP Exclusive)
Share
HAFIZABAD – Believe it or not, a two-month-old Pakistani boy has attended his parents’ walima reception in Pakistan – and it's going viral on the internet.
Rayan Rauf Sheikh married to Anmol on March 14, 2020 and the next day when their walima ceremony was scheduled to be held, the provincial government imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 15, 2020. So their reception could not take place.
The couple now got the chance to complete their marriage rituals by arranging walima reception and they did that by inviting relatives to their ceremony. They appeared at the ceremony with their two-month-old son, named Muhammad bin Rayan.
"When I was a kid, I always used to ask my parents where I am in their wedding's movie," the bride told Daily Pakistan.
This Pakistani couple chose to feed poor children ... 09:00 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Grand wedding ceremonies these days are nothing but just a social ritual to follow. But people like ...
- Pakistan condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities05:30 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Hilarious gaffe! Urdu translation of ‘hanging out with wife’ and ...05:19 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
-
- Pakistani child makes history by attending marriage ceremony of his ...04:31 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine in jail03:59 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Sana Javed celebrates her 28th birthday with husband Umair Jaswal01:48 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Iqra Aziz cheers as Khuda aur Muhabbat hits 9.7 ratings on IMDB03:42 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Saboor Aly’s dance video goes viral01:10 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021