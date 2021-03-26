Hilarious gaffe! Urdu translation of ‘hanging out with wife’ and 'unworried' will make you never trust on Google translator again
Web Desk
05:19 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Hilarious gaffe! Urdu translation of ‘hanging out with wife’ and 'unworried' will make you never trust on Google translator again
Share

LAHORE – An incorrect translation of ‘hanging out with wife’ and ‘unworried’ from the search engine Google will make you never trust artificial intelligence-based translator.

What it seems like it the search engine has serious issues with the personal relationship of husband and wife as it turned the commonly used words into an absolutely wrong but hilarious manner.

The first blunder is the “Hanging out with Wife” on Google as it translates the phrase into “Biwi Ke Sath Phansi” which actually means ‘getting executed with your wife’. The actual meaning of the phrase “hanging out with wife” is 'going out' or 'spending quality time with your wife'.

Another witty translation related to the matrimonial world is the word ‘unmarried’ which has also gone viral since it’s showing as ‘Ghair Shadi Shuda’, which means single or unmarried.

These hilarious translations have gained a lot of attention on social media especially from married persons as many still believe that getting married was their mistake and Google has finally understood their misery.

Google imposes 24pc tax on all YouTube content ... 04:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

CALIFORNIA – In the recent announcement from tech giant Google, YouTube content creators outside all countries of ...

More From This Category
Maryam Nawaz advises Captain Safdar to 'register ...
10:39 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 ...
08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Turkish military band plays Dil Dil Pakistan, ...
01:51 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
’Death by own hand’ – Huge problem for men ...
02:42 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
On this day in 1992, PM Imran led Pakistan to ...
11:01 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
Wildlife-Pakistan clueless as hundreds of dead ...
10:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebs condole death of Haseena Moin
04:55 PM | 26 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr