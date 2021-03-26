Pakistan condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Friday strongly condemned the attack on a petroleum distribution terminal in Jizan Region of Saudi Arabia.
Foreign Office in a statement said that such attacks, causing fear and terror as well as disruption of commercial activities, cannot be condoned.
“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity,” read the statement.
On Thursday, a fire broke out at an oil terminal in southern Saudi Arabia after it was attacked by a projectile.
"A projectile attack on a petroleum products distribution terminal in Jizan... resulted in a fire in one of the terminal's tanks," the ministry said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.
There were no casualties in the attack, it added.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed the responsibility of the attack.
