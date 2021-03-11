Google imposes 24pc tax on all YouTube content creators outside US
CALIFORNIA – In the recent announcement from tech giant Google, YouTube content creators outside all countries of the world, except US-based, will be subject to 24 percent of tax from their monthly earnings.
The following rule will come into effect from June 2021. In an email to all YouTubers, Google said that additional tax for non-US-based creators is going to be levied on them as early as June 2021.
The mail further stated that ‘over the next few weeks, we'll be asking you to submit your tax info in AdSense to determine the correct amount of taxes to deduct, if any apply. If your tax info isn't provided by May 31st, 2021, Google may be required to deduct up to 24 percent of your total earnings worldwide’.
Different factors will decide the amount of the tax however it is expected to be up to 24 percent of the total if any YouTuber does not submit info.
The announcement further added that if the creator submits all tax information, then the final tax deduction will be $15. Adding that, if a creator submits all info but it is not eligible for a tax treaty benefit, then the final tax deduction will be $30.
