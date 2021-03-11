PML-N leader arrested for slapping lady constable outside Lahore court
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
lady constable
Share

LAHORE – Police arrested a a senior PML-N leader Tanveer Bibi for torturing and slapping a lady constable outside an accountability court in limits of Islampura police station. 

The police had booked the PML-N MPA on the complaint of anti-riot force constable Anam Fatima.

Explaining the incident, Fatima said that the accused along with five other unknown women tried to enter the court without permission and the PML-N leader slapped her when she tried to stop them.

The police constable alleged that the politician and her accomplice also threatened her and another lady official. 

Soon after the incident, the police reached MPA Tanveer and asked her to apologize to the lady constable to which she flatly refused. Police arrested her after seeking approval from the speaker Punjab Assembly.

PIA pilot sends legal notice to Dawn over ... 06:38 PM | 10 May, 2017

ISLAMABAD - In the backdrop of Dawn's news story, a senior pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), who was ...

More From This Category
PML-N senator claims 'key institutions' ...
08:29 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
PM Imran nominates KP’s Mirza Mohammad Afridi ...
06:36 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s Senate elects chairman, deputy ...
06:08 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Leading eye surgeon approaches Pakistan Army, ...
06:54 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
KPK’s first climbing wall named after Ali ...
04:06 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Doctored clip of Aurat March in Pakistan sparks ...
03:49 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all set to host Oscars 2021
07:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr