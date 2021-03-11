PML-N leader arrested for slapping lady constable outside Lahore court
LAHORE – Police arrested a a senior PML-N leader Tanveer Bibi for torturing and slapping a lady constable outside an accountability court in limits of Islampura police station.
The police had booked the PML-N MPA on the complaint of anti-riot force constable Anam Fatima.
Explaining the incident, Fatima said that the accused along with five other unknown women tried to enter the court without permission and the PML-N leader slapped her when she tried to stop them.
The police constable alleged that the politician and her accomplice also threatened her and another lady official.
Soon after the incident, the police reached MPA Tanveer and asked her to apologize to the lady constable to which she flatly refused. Police arrested her after seeking approval from the speaker Punjab Assembly.
