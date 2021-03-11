PM Imran nominates KP’s Mirza Mohammad Afridi for deputy Senate chairman seat

06:36 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as candidate for the slot of deputy Senate chairman.

"Prime Minister Imran khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Deputy Chairman Slot giving representation to Ex FATA PTI member," announced information minister Shibli Faraz on Friday.

Afridi has appreciated the decision of the prime minister, saying he has fulfilled his commitment to give representation to people of FATA.

Mirza Mohammad Afridi, is an independent senator from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2018. He has been served in various committees.

He will face off PDM’s candidate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in election set to be held on Friday.

