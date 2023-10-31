Pakistan to announce big cut in petrol, diesel prices from November 1

In another sigh of relief for inflation-weary masses, the government is expected to drip prices of petrol, and diesel by about Rs15-19 per litre for the first half of November.

The prices of POLs including high speed diesel will move down as local currency strengthened against the dollar amid stern measures.

It was reported that the cost of petrol would drop by around Rs20 per litre amid the comeback of the Pakistani rupee, and the diesel would be slashed by around Rs16 per litre.

Meanwhile, the caretaker government has not made any decision and Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar will make the final decision in a meeting slated to be held on October 31.

The expected price revision would be the second decrease in a month's time. Earlier this month, the caretaker setup slashed the price of petrol by Rs40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs15 per litre for the second half of October.

As of October 2023, the current price of petrol is Rs283.38 per litre and Rs303.18 per litre for HSD.