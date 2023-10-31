Pakistan to announce big cut in petrol, diesel prices from November 1

In another sigh of relief for inflation-weary masses, the government is expected to drip prices of petrol, and diesel by about Rs15-19 per litre for the first half of November.
The prices of POLs including high speed diesel will move down as local currency strengthened against the dollar amid stern measures.
It was reported that the cost of petrol would drop by around Rs20 per litre amid the comeback of the Pakistani rupee, and the diesel would be slashed by around Rs16 per litre.
Meanwhile, the caretaker government has not made any decision and Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar will make the final decision in a meeting slated to be held on October 31.
The expected price revision would be the second decrease in a month's time. Earlier this month, the caretaker setup slashed the price of petrol by Rs40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs15 per litre for the second half of October.
As of October 2023, the current price of petrol is Rs283.38 per litre and Rs303.18 per litre for HSD.
Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.
PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.
Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.
The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.
Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028.
22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.
In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
