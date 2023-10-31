Will there be school holiday in Lahore on Wednesday amid worsening smog?

LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab earlier considered a proposal for a weekly Wednesday holiday in all educational institutions amid a surge in air pollution.

Despite the Air Quality Index of the provincial capital touching hazardous levels, caretaker Minister for Environment, Bilal Afzal ruled out the school holiday in the metropolis on Wednesday.

The provincial administration reviewed the situation during a key meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on smog control.

The minister however maintained that incumbent authorities are implementing immediate and effective measures to curb air pollution.

Air Quality Index in Lahore

Ahead of winter, a thick layer of smog has engulfed Lahore, a country of over 20 million people, and the city has become the most polluted city in the world with hazardous levels of air quality.

Over the weekend, the worst air quality soared 500 mark. Despite the measures being taken, the smog situation continues to remain worse.