Will there be school holiday in Lahore on Wednesday amid worsening smog?

LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab earlier considered a proposal for a weekly Wednesday holiday in all educational institutions amid a surge in air pollution.
Despite the Air Quality Index of the provincial capital touching hazardous levels, caretaker Minister for Environment, Bilal Afzal ruled out the school holiday in the metropolis on Wednesday.
The provincial administration reviewed the situation during a key meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on smog control.
The minister however maintained that incumbent authorities are implementing immediate and effective measures to curb air pollution.
Ahead of winter, a thick layer of smog has engulfed Lahore, a country of over 20 million people, and the city has become the most polluted city in the world with hazardous levels of air quality.
Over the weekend, the worst air quality soared 500 mark. Despite the measures being taken, the smog situation continues to remain worse.
Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.
PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.
Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.
The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.
Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028.
22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.
In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.