Will there be school holiday in Lahore on Wednesday amid worsening smog?

01:23 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
Will there be school holiday in Lahore on Wednesday amid worsening smog?
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab earlier considered a proposal for a weekly Wednesday holiday in all educational institutions amid a surge in air pollution. 

Despite the Air Quality Index of the provincial capital touching hazardous levels, caretaker Minister for Environment, Bilal Afzal ruled out the school holiday in the metropolis on Wednesday.

The provincial administration reviewed the situation during a key meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on smog control.

The minister however maintained that incumbent authorities are implementing immediate and effective measures to curb air pollution.

Air Quality Index in Lahore

Ahead of winter, a thick layer of smog has engulfed Lahore, a country of over 20 million people, and the city has become the most polluted city in the world with hazardous levels of air quality.

Over the weekend, the worst air quality soared 500 mark. Despite the measures being taken, the smog situation continues to remain worse.

Smog: Lahore’s Fifth Season

08:42 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 31 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US dollar, Euro, Dirham, and Riyal

Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).

PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.

Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 October, 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices slide in Pakistan in line with global trend

Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.

The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.

Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028. 

22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.

In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today - 31 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430

