Shaheen Afridi becomes fastest pacer to 100 ODI wickets

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi Tuesday set another record as he has becomes the fastest to complete 100 wickets in one-day internationals (ODI) cricket.

The left-armed pacer achieved the milestone during a match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in Kolkata, India.

Tanzid Hasan became Shaheen's 100th victim when dismissed him for LBW on the fifth delivery of his first over against Bangladesh.

He reached the milestone in 51 matches, surpassing Australia’s Mitchell Starc who had achieved 100 scalps in 52 outings.

In spinning bowling section, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane claimed this many wickets in 42 matches while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan took 44 matches to achieve the milestone.

Shaheen is also the fastest Pakistani bowler to complete 100 wickets, surpassing Saqlain Mushtaq’s record who achieved the feat in 53 matches.