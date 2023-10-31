Pakistan Army establishes three science laboratories at Tirah Education Complex

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Army has inaugurated three science laboratories at the Tirah Education Complex in Orkzai district of Khyber Pakhtukhwa.

The project, which also received cooperation from the Frontier Corps North, has been established in a bid to promote scientific education in the region once devastated by terrorism.

In 2019, there was shortage of resources for providing modern education to students at the Tirah Education Complex.

To address the issued, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North joined hands by setting up modern laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

All the three laboratories feature facilities necessary for conducting experiments. They will ensure a seamless educational experience for the students.

Students of the region have expressed their gratitude for the provision of the modern laboratories.