Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General Elections

NA-44 DI Khan Election Results 2024 - Ali Amin Khan Gandapur vs Fazlur Rehman

09:33 AM | 9 Feb, 2024
NA-44 DI Khan Election Results 2024 - Ali Amin Khan Gandapur vs Fazlur Rehman

In major blow to former Leader of the Opposition of Pakistan, PTI backed Ali Amin Khan Gandapur outclassed Maulana Fazlur Rehman in NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan.

NA-44 Election Results

Ali Amin Gandapur Maulana Fazlur Rehman
Total Votes Total Votes
92612 59364

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:24 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-122 Latest Elections Results 2024: Latif Khosa beats Khawaja Saad ...

10:56 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange bleeds over 2000 points amid uncertainty over ...

10:44 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Balochistan Assembly Election Results 2024

10:24 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Independents in driving seat as ECP starts announcing ...

10:07 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan Results 2024: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur beats ...

10:03 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-118 Lahore Election Results 2024 - Hamza Shehbaz vs Aliya Hamza ...

Most viewed

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

05:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Check Pakistan Election Results 2024 online

08:21 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-71 Sialkot Election Results 2024: Khawaja Asif vs Rehana Dar

05:03 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

When will internet, mobile services be restored in Pakistan?

08:44 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-122 Election Results 2024: Khawaja Saad Rafique vs Latif Khosa

10:24 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-130 Lahore Election Results 2024: Nawaz Sharif vs Yasmin Rashid

Advertisement

Latest

11:24 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-122 Latest Elections Results 2024: Latif Khosa beats Khawaja Saad Rafique

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.65
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.68 751.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.35 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:05 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 9th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: