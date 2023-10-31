Gold regains shine as price up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold registered gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in the international market on Tuesday.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows the price of per tola gold went up by Rs900 to settle at Rs213,000.

The price of 10grams of gold witnessed an increase of Rs771 to reach Rs182,613.

Meanwhile, the price of the yellow metal surged by $3 dollars to settle at $2015 in the international market.

A day earlier, the per tola price of the yellow metal dropped by Rs1,2000 to settle at Rs212,100.

Similarly, the price for the 10 grams of gold went down by Rs1,028 to reach Rs181,842 in domestic market of the country.