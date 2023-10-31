USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar in inter-bank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the early trade On Tuesday, the local currency stands at Rs281.50, with a minor drop of 10 paisa.

On Monday, the rupee plunged to settle at 280.95 in the inter-bank market while the local unit remained largely stable in the open market.

In early September, the Pakistani rupee touched its all-time low of Rs307, but the stern measures and massive crackdown brought local currency on track and it witnessed the longest appreciation runs in recent times.