Five lieutenants general retire from Pakistan Army

Five senior officers of the Pakistan Army retired on Sunday.

The names of the officers who retired on Sunday are:

Lt. General Muhammad Aamer Lt. General Muhammad Saeed Lt. General Ali Amir Awan Lt. General Muhammad Chiragh Haider Lt. General Khalid Zia

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Army, all these officers made outstanding contributions to the nation and the Pakistan Army during their long and illustrious careers.

'Propaganda Exposed'

In a related development, the Pakistan Army said that timely retirement of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, has exposed the propaganda about the extension in his service.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the title "Fake Propaganda exposed", the Pakistan Army said, "The timely retirement of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed demonstrates that false propaganda was deliberately circulated by a political parties social media team, falsely claiming an extension, the message was deliberately made viral to create dissension and discord among the #Pakistan Armed Forces.

"We request social media users to act responsibly when sharing information about the Armed Forces of Pakistan, verify the news stories before posting and ensure they originate from credible sources."