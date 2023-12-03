Search

PakistanTop News

Five lieutenants general retire from Pakistan Army

Web Desk
10:59 PM | 3 Dec, 2023
Five lieutenant general retire from Pakistan Army
Source: Twitter

Five senior officers of the Pakistan Army retired on Sunday.

The names of the officers who retired on Sunday are:

  1. Lt. General Muhammad Aamer  
  2. Lt. General Muhammad Saeed  
  3. Lt. General Ali Amir Awan  
  4. Lt. General Muhammad Chiragh Haider  
  5. Lt. General Khalid Zia

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Army, all these officers made outstanding contributions to the nation and the Pakistan Army during their long and illustrious careers.

'Propaganda Exposed'

In a related development, the Pakistan Army said that timely retirement of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, has exposed the propaganda about the extension in his service. 

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the title "Fake Propaganda exposed", the Pakistan Army said, "The timely retirement of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed demonstrates that false propaganda was deliberately circulated by a political parties social media team, falsely claiming an extension, the message was deliberately made viral to create dissension and discord among the #Pakistan Armed Forces.

"We request social media users to act responsibly when sharing information about the Armed Forces of Pakistan, verify the news stories before posting and ensure they originate from credible sources."

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:24 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

US officials due in Pakistan next week to discuss Afghan deportation ...

11:27 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Polio cripples another life in Pakistan

09:57 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Pakistan remains committed to eliminate societal barriers: President ...

09:53 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Pakistan urges developed nations to fulfill $100b commitment for ...

11:05 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Honda CD 70 2024 price in Pakistan December update

08:39 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Navy deploys PNS Tugril in Gulf of Aden to protect merchant ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:54 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Over 700 Palestinians killed in 24 hours as Israel continues to commit war crimes in Gaza with impunity

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 3 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.15 287.95
Euro EUR 309.9 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4 360.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan; check out today gold rates in Pakistan - 3 December 2023  

The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: