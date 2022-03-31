Will face no-trust motion, but won't let 'foreign conspiracy' succeed: PM
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday voting on the no-confidence motion against him would be held on April 3 (Sunday) and he would face it instead of resigning before time.
In his televised address to the nation, Khan said the opposition parties trying to oust him through the no-confidence motion were supported by foreign powers.
Firing salvo at the opposition leaders, the prime minister said the no-trust motion against him was a treachery against the Pakistani nation. He said that people would never forget those who sold their conscience and those who the nation saw doing horse-trading openly at five star hotels and Sindh House.
He started his speech by saying that Pakistan was going through a defining moment and "we have two paths before us". He said he entered politics with a three-point agenda – justice, humanity and independence. Narrating his political struggle, he said he was mocked nearly for one and a half decades and people repeatedly asked him why entered politics.
Khan said he came into politics to fix Pakistan's foreign policy. He said that he planned to make it independent, but not hostile to any country.
At one point in his live speech, he 'mistakenly' named the US as the country which sent the threatening letter against his government and then retracted, saying he did not want to name the country behind the threats to his government.
The PM said that foreign powers chose Shehbaz, Fazl and Zardari to implement their agenda as they were fully aware of the stolen wealth and properties of these stooges.
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation days after his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), lost its majority in parliament. The address was telecast live as opposed to televised clips in the past.
He addressed the nation after he chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad and took the top civil and military leadership into confidence over the ‘threat letter’. Key federal ministers, services chiefs and intelligence chief were also present.
Khan's address was scheduled for Wednesday, but it was postponed due to unknown reasons. The premier earlier announced he would reveal content of the ‘threat letter’ as proof of foreign conspiracy against his government.
Concluding his speech, Khan said he would not let the foreign conspiracy against Pakistan succeed.
