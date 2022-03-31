Saudi Arabia allows women to perform Umrah without male guardian
Saudi Arabia allows women to perform Umrah without male guardian
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced that women can now register for the Umrah pilgrimage without a male guardian (Mehram).

A report of Saudi Gazette said the ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that women can get Umrah visa on one condition.

Kingdom issued registration guidelines after easing Covid induced restrictions, Saudi officials clarified that only women at age 45 and above can get the Umrah visa.

Previously, women travelling from foreign countries were only to obtain Umrah visa if they come into women groups.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom revoked the majority of Covid-19 restrictions, and citizens will no longer need to practice social distancing at Islam’s holiest mosques.

Officials ended the requirement for travelers to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test on arrival and passengers no longer have to quarantine, however health insurance is still required.

