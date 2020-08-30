India reports world’s highest single-day virus rise with 78,761 cases
Web Desk
11:59 AM | 30 Aug, 2020
India reports world’s highest single-day virus rise with 78,761 cases
Share

DELHI - India on Sunday reported a new virus record when it counted 78,761 new infections in 24 hours, according to health ministry figures, passing the United States for the world’s highest single-day rise.

 India, home to 1.3 billion people, is already the world’s third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases, behind the US and Brazil.

It has also reported more than 63,000 deaths.

India’s grim milestone came a day after the government further eased its coronavirus lockdown, in place since late March, to boost the struggling economy.

Millions have lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown, with the poor particularly hard hit.

The Home Affairs Ministry said gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed with face masks and social distancing at cultural, entertainment, sports, and political events from next month.

Metro train services would also resume “in a graded manner” in major cities.

The coronavirus has badly hit megacities such as financial hub Mumbai and the capital New Delhi but is now also surging in smaller cities and rural areas.

Schools remain closed but students can meet teachers on a voluntary basis on school premises if needed, according to the new guidelines.

More From This Category
New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as ...
12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
First-ever Israeli commercial flight lands in UAE ...
06:27 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
Fresh clashes between China and India reported in ...
03:58 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
10-year-old creates comic on COVID-19
10:58 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Former Indian envoy to Pakistan dies of COVID-19
10:37 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights
03:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund
11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr