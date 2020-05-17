Covid-19: US express concern over harassment against Indian Muslims
10:23 AM | 17 May, 2020
WASHINGTON - The United States (US) has expressed concern over harassment against the Muslim community in India during coronavirus pandemic.
While briefing reporters in Washington on the impact of COVID-19 on religious minorities throughout the world, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback expressed the concern over unfortunate reports of rhetoric harassment on Muslims in India.
The Ambassador also regretted that there have been instances of Muslims being attacked for allegedly spreading the coronavirus infections.
