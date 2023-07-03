This journalist had been eating donkey meat for 20 years

In a shocking turn of events, celebrated Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Saad has revealed that his family had been consuming donkey meat for the past 20 years unbeknownst to their knowledge.

Saad is a well-known Egyptian journalist who recently shared a video on his Facebook page in which he revealed that *'for 20 years, the butcher — who sold them meat — had been tricking his customers into buying donkey meat as beef, chicken or mutton."

The Egyptian journalist further said that 'the fraudulent butcher's shop suddenly closed which raised eyebrows.

When Saad's mother went to the meat shop, she was surprised to see that the shop had been sealed. Upon inquiry, it was found the reason for closing the shop was that donkey meat was found.

Saad added that it was confirmed by the authorities that the butcher had been selling donkey meat to his customers for many years.