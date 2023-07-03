Search

This journalist had been eating donkey meat for 20 years

Noor Fatima 11:54 PM | 3 Jul, 2023
In a shocking turn of events, celebrated Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Saad has revealed that his family had been consuming donkey meat for the past 20 years unbeknownst to their knowledge.  

Saad is a well-known Egyptian journalist who recently shared a video on his Facebook page in which he revealed that *'for 20 years, the butcher — who sold them meat — had been tricking his customers into buying donkey meat as beef, chicken or mutton."

The Egyptian journalist further said that 'the fraudulent butcher's shop suddenly closed which raised eyebrows.

When Saad's mother went to the meat shop, she was surprised to see that the shop had been sealed. Upon inquiry, it was found the reason for closing the shop was that donkey meat was found.

Saad added that it was confirmed by the authorities that the butcher had been selling donkey meat to his customers for many years.

Pakistan foils bid to smuggle 9,650kg donkey skins to Hong Kong at Karachi port

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

PUBG takes Pakistani woman to India without visa

12:23 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

12:23 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 3 July 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Jul, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee gains massive recovery against dollar after IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.

During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.

Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.

More to follow…

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 03, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450

