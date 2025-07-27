New monsoon spell to begin from tomorrow in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Meteorological Department has warned that a new monsoon spell will begin across the country from July 28, bringing risks of heavy rainfall, flash floods, and urban flooding in several areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, between July 28 and 31, rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, and many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, rainfall is likely in Balochistan from July 29 to 31, and in Sindh on July 30 and 31.

It is also possible that some areas may experience torrential downpours, causing flash floods in local streams and nullahs. Urban low-lying areas are also at risk of waterlogging.

The department has also issued a landslide warning for the northern regions, advising tourists and travelers to check weather conditions carefully before planning their trips.

Meanwhile, recent flooding in Gilgit-Baltistan has caused widespread devastation. In Danyor tehsil of Gilgit district, a massive flood from the mountains diverted the flow of the Hunza River, destroying dozens of homes, uprooting trees, and ruining standing crops on hundreds of acres.

In Thak Babusar area of Chilas, flash floods have created a catastrophic situation, washing away homes, roads, livestock shelters, and farmlands. Affected families are left stranded and helpless under the open sky.

The Meteorological Department, district administrations, and relief agencies have appealed to the public to take precautionary measures and stay prepared to face any possible emergency situations.