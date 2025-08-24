Deadlock over Chief Election Commissioner shows Leadership Crisis in Pakistan: Usman Shami

ISLAMABAD – Political analyst Executive Editor Daily Pakistan, Usman Shami raised questions about the purpose of potential negotiations between Sharif led government and PTI led opposition, saying that if legal cases against leaders are resolved first, it remains unclear what the agenda of these talks would be.

Sharing his views on Dunya TV’s Think Tank, Shami said Pakistan has three major leaders Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and Asif Zardari, who could shape nation’s direction through negotiations.

He noted that while PTI leader Asad Qaiser picked Nawaz Sharif to play role in the current situation, he must remember that Imran Khan refuses to sit with thieves, a principle that forms the core of Khan’s political rhetoric.

He lamented political culture in Pakistan, saying many politicians show symptoms of “split personality disorder,” acting differently in opposition than in government. “To run the country democratically, the opposition cannot be silenced. Yet every ruling party seeks to corner it,” Shami said, pointing out that the current government is following a strategy similar to the one used by Imran Khan’s government during its tenure.

Shami further claimed the government does not want to grant Imran Khan any relief, and talks of negotiations are largely a tactic to buy time. He was of view that if any negotiations are to happen, they should focus on the appointment of a Chief Election Commissioner, calling it crisis that the government and opposition cannot agree on this crucial position in a country of 250 million people.

He warned that the government fears giving relief to cricketer turned politician, while Khan worries negotiations could dent his public image.