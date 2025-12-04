Rickshaws banned on THESE six Karachi roads

KARACHI – The authorities have imposed a ban on the entry of 2-seater and 4-seater rickshaws on six more important roads in the city.

According to the notification, Karachi Commissioner has enforced the restriction under Section 144 to improve the flow of traffic in Karachi.

As per the notification, the scope of the rickshaw ban has been expanded to a total of 26 major arteries across the city.

The decision to restrict rickshaw movement was taken on the recommendation of the DIG Traffic.

The notification states that the complete ban on rickshaws from Shahrah-e-Faisal to I.I. Chundrigar Road has come into effect immediately.

The roads included in the ban are Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Sher Shah Suri Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Abdullah Haroon Road up to Two Talwar, Shahrah-e-Firdousi, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Mauripur Road, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Hub Road, Quaidabad to Landhi 89, University Road, Korangi Road (FTC to Qayyumabad), Korangi Road (Qayyumabad to Korangi Crossing), Orangi Road, Super Highway to Malir Halt, and Surjani to Sohrab Goth.