Dr Arif Alvi's term as president of Pakistan ends today

ISLAMABAD – The constitutional term of President Dr Arif Alvi is set to expire tonight, but he is not moving out yet.

Dr Arif Alvi, a dentist by profession, has become the fourth president of Pakistan to complete the tenure.

President Alvi had taken oath for the position on September 9, 2018 and constitutionally his five-year tenure will end tonight at 12.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that President Alvi would continue to serve until the appointment of next president and it is his prerogative to decide on it.

In case, he stepped down from the post, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will serve as interim president until new appointment.