US envoy calls on Gen Bajwa, pledges to further enhance bilateral ties
RAWALPINDI – Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, fight against COVID-19 and recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed, said ISPR in a statement
COAS said that Pakistan has sincerely supported the peace process and a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region in general and Pakistan in particular.
COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.
The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.
