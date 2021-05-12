US envoy calls on Gen Bajwa, pledges to further enhance bilateral ties

09:50 PM | 12 May, 2021
US envoy calls on Gen Bajwa, pledges to further enhance bilateral ties
Share

RAWALPINDI – Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, fight against COVID-19 and recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed, said ISPR in a statement

COAS said that Pakistan has sincerely supported the peace process and a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region in general and Pakistan in particular.

COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Pakistan welcomes Taliban's ceasefire on ... 07:01 PM | 10 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed Taliban's announcement of three-day ceasefire on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in ...

More From This Category
#PMImran, #Turkey’s Erdogan exchange views on ...
11:42 PM | 12 May, 2021
Eid-al-Fitr on Thursday in Pakistan as Shawwal ...
11:15 PM | 12 May, 2021
Popalzai announces Eid; public awaits ...
10:12 PM | 12 May, 2021
Clerics in North Waziristan booked for announcing ...
07:24 PM | 12 May, 2021
Cabinet committee accepts NAB's request to place ...
05:46 PM | 12 May, 2021
Muhammad Noor Meskanzai appointed as chief ...
05:41 PM | 12 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashif Zameer who hosted ‘Ertugrul’ to Pakistan seen beating pet lion in viral video
09:20 PM | 12 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr