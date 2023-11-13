  

Pakistan

Sindh announces schedule for next educational year and winter-summer vacations

05:04 PM | 13 Nov, 2023
Sindh announces schedule for next educational year and winter-summer vacations
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Education Department Sindh has issued a schedule for new educational year, saying it will begin on April 15, 2024.

Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain chaired a meeting of a sub-committee of the steering body to discuss matters related to the new educational year. 

It has also been decided that the new education year for colleges will begin from August 1, 2024. A spokesperson for the committee said the schedule for winter and summer vacations will remain unchanged. 

He said matric examination will take place in first week of May 2024 while intermediate papers will begin in last week of the month. 

The official said that matric exams’ results would be announced on July 31 while intermediate results would be declared in second week of August 2024.

Punjab announces four-day holiday amid worsening smog

