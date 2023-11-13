Sindh announces schedule for next educational year and winter-summer vacations

KARACHI – The Education Department Sindh has issued a schedule for new educational year, saying it will begin on April 15, 2024.
Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain chaired a meeting of a sub-committee of the steering body to discuss matters related to the new educational year.
It has also been decided that the new education year for colleges will begin from August 1, 2024. A spokesperson for the committee said the schedule for winter and summer vacations will remain unchanged.
He said matric examination will take place in first week of May 2024 while intermediate papers will begin in last week of the month.
The official said that matric exams’ results would be announced on July 31 while intermediate results would be declared in second week of August 2024.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.
On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.
On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.
Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.
In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.
Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
