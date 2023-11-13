New Zealand Work Visa: Trial period removed as fresh changes take effect

WELLINGTON - In a recent development, New Zealand's immigration agency has made significant policy changes affecting Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders.
As part of the changes effective October 29th, accredited employers can no longer use 90-day trial periods in employment agreements when hiring people on an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV).
The elimination of trial periods enhances protection for migrant workers, requiring employers to hire them based on genuine demand or skills gaps without any exploitation. Additionally, changes in the AEWV Category mandate accredited employers in construction roles to have a workforce with a minimum of 35% New Zealand citizens and residents.
The alterations aim to achieve two primary objectives: fostering fair treatment in employment agreements for Kiwi Work Visa holders and addressing real labor shortages.
The 90-day trial regulation will not apply to applications with pre-approved job checks or to migrants who have already secured or applied for an AEWV relying on a job check sanctioned before October 29th.
The changes are expected to increase the processing time for which employers have been asked to submit applications for accreditation and job checks at least six weeks prior to their intended timelines to make room for these changes though employers can use the INZ employment visa escalation process in urgency.
It bears mentioning that from now on when individuals receive job offers from New Zealand employers, they should verify that their employment contracts are without any trial period or otherwise they should contact the immigration department, Visaguide.world reported.
The revised policies and criteria will also apply to recent immigration and work visa applicants in the Green List category and previously, the country had broadened its Immigration Green List to include various construction, information technology, automotive, and engineering professions.
New Zealand has a population of approximately 5 million people and in terms of professions in demand, the country has faced skill shortages in various sectors.
The country regularly updates its skill shortage lists and there is a demand for professionals in industries such as information technology, healthcare, construction, engineering, and trades.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.
On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.
On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.
Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.
In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.
Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.