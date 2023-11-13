  

Immigration

New Zealand Work Visa: Trial period removed as fresh changes take effect

05:56 PM | 13 Nov, 2023
New Zealand Work Visa: Trial period removed as fresh changes take effect

WELLINGTON - In a recent development, New Zealand's immigration agency has made significant policy changes affecting Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders.

As part of the changes effective October 29th, accredited employers can no longer use 90-day trial periods in employment agreements when hiring people on an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV).

The elimination of trial periods enhances protection for migrant workers, requiring employers to hire them based on genuine demand or skills gaps without any exploitation. Additionally, changes in the AEWV Category mandate accredited employers in construction roles to have a workforce with a minimum of 35% New Zealand citizens and residents. 

The alterations aim to achieve two primary objectives: fostering fair treatment in employment agreements for Kiwi Work Visa holders and addressing real labor shortages.

The 90-day trial regulation will not apply to applications with pre-approved job checks or to migrants who have already secured or applied for an AEWV relying on a job check sanctioned before October 29th.

The changes are expected to increase the processing time for which employers have been asked to submit applications for accreditation and job checks at least six weeks prior to their intended timelines to make room for these changes though employers can use the INZ employment visa escalation process in urgency.

It bears mentioning that from now on when individuals receive job offers from New Zealand employers, they should verify that their employment contracts are without any trial period or otherwise they should contact the immigration department, Visaguide.world reported.

The revised policies and criteria will also apply to recent immigration and work visa applicants in the Green List category and previously, the country had broadened its Immigration Green List to include various construction, information technology, automotive, and engineering professions.

New Zealand has a population of approximately 5 million people and in terms of professions in demand, the country has faced skill shortages in various sectors.

The country regularly updates its skill shortage lists and there is a demand for professionals in industries such as information technology, healthcare, construction, engineering, and trades. 

