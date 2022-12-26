Search

Dubai, Airbnb launch remote working hub for remote workers

Web Desk 11:06 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Dubai, Airbnb launch remote working hub for remote workers

DUBAI - A one-stop working hub has been launched by holiday listings website Airbnb in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to facilitate remote workers in the emirate.

Professionals searching for accommodation and work in Dubai can now use the portal to find local long-term listings as well as helpful information on entry requirements and visa policies.

The remote working hub will serve as a one-stop-shop for aspiring remote workers, the DET said.

The move comes an year after the UAE introduced a one-year digital nomad visa in March 2021. Under the visa, the workers can live in the Emirates while continuing to work for employers in their home countries even if the company has no presence in UAE. 

The UAE seems to be opening up to the outside world in terms of visa regime and the digital nomad visa comes on the heels of Covid-19 pandemic.

The digital nomad visa allows people to enter the UAE from overseas under self-sponsorship and work according to the terms and conditions issued with the visa.

Earlier this year, Airbnb included Dubai in its list of the top 20 most remote worker-friendly destinations in the world. Under the remote working hub programme, Airbnb and the DET will promote Dubai to remote workers searching for accommodation and guidance for their long-term stays.

With the latest reforms introduced by UAE, long term stays are being sought after by overseas individuals. The data by Airbnb suggests that in the first three months of 2022, searches for international solo travel in the UAE for long-term stays grew by more than 280 per cent as compared to 2019.

The hub can be accessed here.

Dubai, Airbnb launch remote working hub for remote workers

11:06 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

