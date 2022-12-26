Saudi Arabia, UK, Australia ask their citizens in Pakistan to limit movement amid terror threat

ISLAMABAD – Several countries have issued security advisories for citizens living in Pakistan, days after a deadly suicide blast in the federal capital Islamabad.

Riyadh released new directives for its nationals as militant attacks have picked up in the South Asian country in recent weeks.

A statement issued by Saudi authorities on Twitter said “The embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the need to take caution and not go out except for necessity.”

It further maintained that the ‘security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,’ and further advised resident to contact the embassy and consulate if the need arises.

Amid terror resurgence, the UK warned citizens against visiting Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan and other regions bordering Afghanistan in wake of recent security situation.

#Pakistan updated info about a possible attack on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad: https://t.co/YEKwY7ygZz pic.twitter.com/hPnMHjUwrl — FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) December 25, 2022

The Australian high commissioner also confirmed that officials in the Pakistani capital had been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city.

Over the weekend, US Embassy warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in the Pakistani capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week.

After Friday's bombing, the Islamabad administration banned all types of gatherings, especially activities related to the upcoming local government elections, for two weeks and declared a high alert in the city for 48 hours.

In 2008, 60 people were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a truck packed with 600 kilogrammes of explosives into the outer gates of the five-star Marriott Hotel.