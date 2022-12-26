Search

Immigration

With tourism in focus, Saudi Arabia launches 10 fresh regulations

Web Desk 11:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
With tourism in focus, Saudi Arabia launches 10 fresh regulations

RIYADH - The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has launched new 10 regulations to boost the tourism sector as the kingdom gears up to keep pace with the modern world. 

Besides tourism, the regulations have been promulgated to create an enabling environment for investors keeping in mind ease of business, innovation and sustainability benchmarks. The fresh reforms have been introduced to improve the quality of provided services and protect the rights of tourists, as well as to support the sector and enhance the job opportunities.

Sectoral needs have been made the focus of fresh regulations after thorough discussions with the relevant stakeholders.

The regulations have covered the tourism hospitality facility, traveling and tourism services, tourist guides, tourism hospitality facilities management, tourism consultancy, private tourist hospitality facility, experimental activities, inspection of tourism activities, as well as the committees to consider violations of the tourism law and tourist destinations.

Minister for Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb has clarified that the new regulations come as a completion of the steps that the ministry is working on to achieve the goals of the general strategy for the development of national tourism.

The minister was of the opinion that the regulations would allow the ministry to cement cooperation with the private sector, and to offer job opportunities for the national competencies in the tourism sector.

The minster highlighted that the regulations have added new activities to the tourism market, and provisions for organizing control and inspection for quality control.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb expressed that the regulations issued based on the tourism law were drafted in the backdrop of international best practices that were selected based on the index of the top 10 countries in the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

To comply with the new regulations, the ministry has given tourism sector vendors a period of 90 days starting from December 25th to adjust their terms of service to avoid penalties as well as provide top of the line services to the tourists. 

The tourism law can be read here.

Immigration

Saudi Arabia introduces friends’ visit visa in major tourism push

04:04 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

With tourism in focus, Saudi Arabia launches 10 fresh regulations

11:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.25 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 741
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.75 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.84 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: