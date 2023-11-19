  

Search

Immigration

Thailand likely to ease visa restrictions further to boost tourism

Web Desk
11:17 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
Thailand likely to ease visa restrictions further to boost tourism

BANGKOK - The government of Thailand is all set to ease visa restrictions for different countries, aimed at boosting the tourism in the country for economic growth and prosperity.

Prommin Lertsuridej, a top aide to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, said on Thursday that the authorities were exploring options to allow tourists of some European nationalities stay as long as 90 days.

There will also be about 3,000 events such as music concerts, marathons and other cultural festivities organised through to next year to draw tourists, he said during the interview.

“We will design more attractions and promotions to incentivise tourists to stay longer,” Prommin, who is secretary-general to the premier, said.  

Thai Prime Minister Srettha has identified tourism as a “quick win” to accelerate country's economic growth and his administration has taken steps accordingly including waiving visa requirements for travellers from Russia, China, Kazakhstan, India and Taiwan, and ordering airlines to add more routes while streamlining airport operations to cut waiting time for visitors, Bloomberg reported.

The authorities in the country are also mulling to allow nightlife entertainment venues in some areas of Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Chonburi to operate until 4 am.

Although social distancing protocols stand removed in major parts of the world including Thailand, the country is facing challenges in recovering the spending per traveller to pre-Covid levels. 

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has set a goal to raise foreign tourism revenue and to collect at least two trillion baht in 2024 and the latest visa relaxations point to the same strategy to attract mroe globetrotters. 

Thailand, situated in Southeast Asia, boasts a population of approximately 70 million people. Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and vibrant cities, Thailand draws in millions of tourists annually sometimes exceeding 30 million per year, making it one of the most visited countries globally.

Visitors are captivated by the country's diverse attractions, including the bustling capital city of Bangkok, the historical sites of Ayutthaya, the stunning beaches of Phuket, the cultural heritage of Chiang Mai, and the festivity of Phuket.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

05:55 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Pakistan implements new visa policy at Chaman border: Details inside

05:39 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

China expands visa-free transit policy: Here are eligible countries

09:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

This European country is restarting Golden Visa scheme: Details ...

03:49 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Thailand explores visa-free scheme for business people: Details ...

12:24 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

France lifts visa restrictions for this country: Details inside

07:05 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Australia's Business Owner Visa: Read this detailed guide for ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:44 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Ministers from Saudi Arabia, other Muslim countries to visit China to discuss Gaza situation

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Check out the latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 November 2023

On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: