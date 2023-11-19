Thailand likely to ease visa restrictions further to boost tourism

BANGKOK - The government of Thailand is all set to ease visa restrictions for different countries, aimed at boosting the tourism in the country for economic growth and prosperity.

Prommin Lertsuridej, a top aide to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, said on Thursday that the authorities were exploring options to allow tourists of some European nationalities stay as long as 90 days.

There will also be about 3,000 events such as music concerts, marathons and other cultural festivities organised through to next year to draw tourists, he said during the interview.

“We will design more attractions and promotions to incentivise tourists to stay longer,” Prommin, who is secretary-general to the premier, said.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha has identified tourism as a “quick win” to accelerate country's economic growth and his administration has taken steps accordingly including waiving visa requirements for travellers from Russia, China, Kazakhstan, India and Taiwan, and ordering airlines to add more routes while streamlining airport operations to cut waiting time for visitors, Bloomberg reported.

The authorities in the country are also mulling to allow nightlife entertainment venues in some areas of Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Chonburi to operate until 4 am.

Although social distancing protocols stand removed in major parts of the world including Thailand, the country is facing challenges in recovering the spending per traveller to pre-Covid levels.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has set a goal to raise foreign tourism revenue and to collect at least two trillion baht in 2024 and the latest visa relaxations point to the same strategy to attract mroe globetrotters.

Thailand, situated in Southeast Asia, boasts a population of approximately 70 million people. Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and vibrant cities, Thailand draws in millions of tourists annually sometimes exceeding 30 million per year, making it one of the most visited countries globally.

Visitors are captivated by the country's diverse attractions, including the bustling capital city of Bangkok, the historical sites of Ayutthaya, the stunning beaches of Phuket, the cultural heritage of Chiang Mai, and the festivity of Phuket.