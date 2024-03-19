Kuwait to deport visa violators as fresh crackdown begins

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's Ministry of Interior is cracking down on visa violations to maintain law and order in the country.
Lieutenant General Salem Al-Nawaf, the Ministry's Undersecretary, has affirmed to enforce strict measures to tackle visit visa violators along with their sponsors.
According to security sources, those overstaying their allowed visit visa duration, usually one month, will now have an additional week to correct their violation. Failure to comply, along with paying fines, will result in deportation for both the visitor and their sponsor.
In response to the Ministry's decision to regularize residency status for violators, 652 individuals submitted requests on the first day of the grace period.
It is to be highlighted that the grace period started on Sunday, March 17, and lasts until June 17. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior, along with relevant departments, is facilitating the process for residency law violators to adjust their status or leave the country during the grace period.
During the grace period, violators can rectify their status by paying fines and following specified procedures while departing individuals may return under new procedures.
The authorities have warned that those who fail to comply within the grace period will face legal consequences, including deportation and a ban on re-entry.
Kuwait, situated in the northeastern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, borders Iraq to the north and Saudi Arabia to the south. With a population of approximately 4.5 million people, Kuwait is known for its rich oil reserves, which have propelled its economy to prosperity.
The capital, Kuwait City, is a vibrant metropolis and a hub of commerce and culture. Kuwait's strategic location has made it a key player in regional politics and commerce. The country is a constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary system, and its citizens enjoy a high standard of living due to extensive social welfare programs.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
