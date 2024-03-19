Kuwait to deport visa violators as fresh crackdown begins

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's Ministry of Interior is cracking down on visa violations to maintain law and order in the country.

Lieutenant General Salem Al-Nawaf, the Ministry's Undersecretary, has affirmed to enforce strict measures to tackle visit visa violators along with their sponsors.

According to security sources, those overstaying their allowed visit visa duration, usually one month, will now have an additional week to correct their violation. Failure to comply, along with paying fines, will result in deportation for both the visitor and their sponsor.

In response to the Ministry's decision to regularize residency status for violators, 652 individuals submitted requests on the first day of the grace period.

It is to be highlighted that the grace period started on Sunday, March 17, and lasts until June 17. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior, along with relevant departments, is facilitating the process for residency law violators to adjust their status or leave the country during the grace period.

During the grace period, violators can rectify their status by paying fines and following specified procedures while departing individuals may return under new procedures.

The authorities have warned that those who fail to comply within the grace period will face legal consequences, including deportation and a ban on re-entry.

