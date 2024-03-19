Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Kuwait to deport visa violators as fresh crackdown begins

Web Desk
11:03 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Kuwait to deport visa violators as fresh crackdown begins

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's Ministry of Interior is cracking down on visa violations to maintain law and order in the country.

Lieutenant General Salem Al-Nawaf, the Ministry's Undersecretary, has affirmed to enforce strict measures to tackle visit visa violators along with their sponsors.

According to security sources, those overstaying their allowed visit visa duration, usually one month, will now have an additional week to correct their violation. Failure to comply, along with paying fines, will result in deportation for both the visitor and their sponsor.

In response to the Ministry's decision to regularize residency status for violators, 652 individuals submitted requests on the first day of the grace period.

It is to be highlighted that the grace period started on Sunday, March 17, and lasts until June 17. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior, along with relevant departments, is facilitating the process for residency law violators to adjust their status or leave the country during the grace period.

During the grace period, violators can rectify their status by paying fines and following specified procedures while departing individuals may return under new procedures.

The authorities have warned that those who fail to comply within the grace period will face legal consequences, including deportation and a ban on re-entry.

Kuwait, situated in the northeastern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, borders Iraq to the north and Saudi Arabia to the south. With a population of approximately 4.5 million people, Kuwait is known for its rich oil reserves, which have propelled its economy to prosperity.

 The capital, Kuwait City, is a vibrant metropolis and a hub of commerce and culture. Kuwait's strategic location has made it a key player in regional politics and commerce. The country is a constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary system, and its citizens enjoy a high standard of living due to extensive social welfare programs.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:15 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

UK's skyline to boast flying taxis in just two years

11:03 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Kuwait to deport visa violators as fresh crackdown begins

03:20 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

UAE extends passport validity to 10 years for these citizens: Details ...

03:10 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Vietnam explores visa exemption with 15 countries to spur tourism

07:39 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

SHC issues notice to govt over PIA's privatization

07:10 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Japan to expand scholarship opportunities for foreigners

Immigration

03:16 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

UAE visa on arrival: Here's fresh list of eligible countries

11:23 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans more than one Umrah during Ramadan

Advertisement

Latest

11:15 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

UK's skyline to boast flying taxis in just two years

Gold & Silver

02:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 March 2024

Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.22 749.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.73 39.13
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.77 912.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.27 26.57
Omani Riyal OMR 723.7 731.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 315.26 317.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: