$32m airport heist leaves two dead in Chile

SANTIAGO - Two people have been killed in a dramatic airport shoot-out in Chile's capital in an attempted heist of over $32m in cash aboard a plane from Miami.
The incident which left a security officer and alleged robber dead happened on Wednesday in Santiago when around 10 heavily armed robbers breached security measures and managed to reach the runway at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport.
Interior sub-secretary Manuel Monsalve confirmed that the robbery attempt was aimed at stealing $32.5m in cash onboard a LATAM Airlines aircraft that was being transferred to an armoured truck.
For all you #MoneyHeist fans, here is one that happened for real at Santiago de Chile airport.— VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) March 9, 2023
The @LATAMAirlines #B787-9 was allegedly carrying $32.5 million in cash. Armed robbers avoiding security made it airside; there was a shootout; and the @Delta pic.twitter.com/NgxSTmVYyA… https://t.co/YOCJPcK7on
The shoot-out left an employee of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) as well as an alleged assailant dead while the other robbers fled the scene. Meanwhile, DGAC chief Raul Jorquera clarified that there was "no risk" to passengers.
Visuals shared on social media confirmed bullet holes in a Delta plane that was parked next to the LATAM aircraft which was the main target.
The $32.5m was set to be distributed to several banks in the South American country which has seen events like that in past as well. In 2020, thieves got away with around $15m from a warehouse in the airport.
The investigations have been launched into the incident while security has already been beefed up to avoid any untoward incident in future.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
