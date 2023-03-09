Search

$32m airport heist leaves two dead in Chile

Web Desk 10:51 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
Source: Photo by MELANIO SALOME JR. PECH

SANTIAGO - Two people have been killed in a dramatic airport shoot-out in Chile's capital in an attempted heist of over $32m in cash aboard a plane from Miami.

The incident which left a security officer and alleged robber dead happened on Wednesday in Santiago when around 10 heavily armed robbers breached security measures and managed to reach the runway at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport.

Interior sub-secretary Manuel Monsalve confirmed that the robbery attempt was aimed at stealing $32.5m in cash onboard a LATAM Airlines aircraft that was being transferred to an armoured truck.

The shoot-out left an employee of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) as well as an alleged assailant dead while the other robbers fled the scene. Meanwhile, DGAC chief Raul Jorquera clarified that there was "no risk" to passengers.

Visuals shared on social media confirmed bullet holes in a Delta plane that was parked next to the LATAM aircraft which was the main target. 

The $32.5m was set to be distributed to several banks in the South American country which has seen events like that in past as well. In 2020, thieves got away with around $15m from a warehouse in the airport.

The investigations have been launched into the incident while security has already been beefed up to avoid any untoward incident in future.

