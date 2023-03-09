Search

TV series on boxing legend Muhammad Ali in works

Morgan Freeman, Regé-Jean Page set to produce Excellence: 8 Fights

Web Desk 11:20 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
TV series on boxing legend Muhammad Ali in works

To honour the late American boxing legend, Muhammad Ali, a scripted eight-part series titled Excellence: 8 Fights is currently in production, reports Deadline.

Based on Jonathan Eig’s biography, Ali: A Life and written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Kevin Willmott, the series will have English-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page and revered American actor Morgan Freeman on board as executive producers. Moreover, Willmott, Lori McCreary for Revelations Entertainment and Emily Brown will join Freeman and Page as producers.

The series, Excellence: 8 Fights' description read, "will chronicle eight distinct and defining moments in the iconic life of Muhammad Ali. Each episode will be framed by one fight from Ali’s life, but the essence of the episode, what it’s really about, is the internal fight—the drama outside the ring—where we will explore the struggle going on in the heart and mind of one of the most consequential and controversial figures of the 20th century.”

So far, an official date hasn't been announced yet, but the series will be released on the streaming service, Peacock. 

In light of Ali's stardom, several documentaries and films have been produced previously namely The Greatest (1977), Ali (2001), What's My Name: Muhammad Ali (2019), Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021).

RARE PHOTO: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali meeting Sultan Rahi, visiting Data Darbar in 80's

