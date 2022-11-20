Aiman, Minal Khan celebrate birthday with friends and family

06:34 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
Aiman, Minal Khan celebrate birthday with friends and family
Source: Aiman Khan (Instagram)
Congratulations are in order for Lollywood's favorite twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan who have been slaying ever since their debut on screen. The twins were spotted celebrating their birthday with their friends and family in an intimate ceremony that was nothing shy of luxury.

The Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja actress and the Mann Mayal star have often been spotted celebrating and eating together with their close family members. Both gorgeous divas share immense love and are always having each other's backs whenever needed.

The Khan twins kept it lowkey with the celebration and enjoyed the time with their immediate family members.   

On the work front, Aiman Khan was last seen in Ghar Titli Ka Par, Kaif-e-Baharan, Ishq Tamasha, Bay Dardi, and Baandi.

Minal Khan, on the other hand, was seen in Hassad, Aey Ishq, Qismat, Jalan, Nand, and Ishq Hai.

