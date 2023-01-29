Search

Komal Rizvi dances to SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang'

Noor Fatima 08:04 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
Pakistani entertainment industry's versatile actress, host, and singer Komal Rizvi has proven once again with her impressive dancing skills that she is an all-rounder.

With millions of followers and a decades-long career, Rizvi has established herself as a niche in the showbiz fraternity. Though Rizvi initially gained recognition with Coke Studio's Lambi Judaai, she is often seen dancing to a number of Bollywood and Lollywood hits suggesting that dance is what she's always been fond of.

With her recent video, the Daaneh Pe Daanah singer proved once again how much she enjoys music and dance together.

Rizvi was seen dancing to Bollywood's king, Shahrukh Khan, and top-notch actress Deepika Padukone's recent blockbuster song, Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan. Causing a stir across borders with Padukone's boldness and Khan's charisma, Pakistanis are hooked and so is Rizvi.

Among the millions of people bitten by the Besharam Rang beetle, Rizvi too showed her love for the song as she danced her heart out to the catchy beat alongside a friend.

On the work front, Rizvi was recently seen in Tanaa Banaa, and Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.

