Komal Rizvi shows off her killer dance moves at an Indian wedding

Komal Rizvi is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, known for her work as a VJ and host on television shows. She rose to fame in the early days of television. Despite facing criticism and controversy, Rizvi remains a prominent figure in the industry and her presence is impossible to ignore.

This time around, the Tanaa Baana star made headlines as she was spotted attending a wedding in Rajasthan, India where she set the dance floor ablaze with her killer moves.

'Day TWO in Rajasthan Continues! #lastweekThe SANGEET was glittering with lights and candles as far as the eye could see...And since it was my bestie's wedding...Thorda solo dance tho buntha hai!!!', read the caption of her Instagram post.

Rizvi was part of a number of hit TV shows on PTV. She started her singing career in 1999 at the age of 16 with her debut song 'Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji', which became an overnight hit.

Her debut drama Hawaain was released in 1997 and she went on to act in Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She also hosted shows such as Karachi Nights With Komal, Mornings With Komal on Hum TV and Nachley for ARY.

Komal was also featured on Coke Studio where she performed a rendition of 'Daney Pey Danah'. She also launched a skincare line called TrulyKomal, which recently announced a collaboration with cricketer Shoaib Malik.