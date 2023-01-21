Bollywood celebrities dazzle at Anant Ambani’s engagement

The Ambani family is celebrating the engagement of Anant Ambani, the son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, to Radhika Merchant.
The couple, who have known each other for a while, exchanged rings during the ceremony. The bride was stunning in a gold lehenga with heavy embroidery, while the groom looked handsome in a royal blue sherwani. The ceremony was filled with glamour and bling and was a star-studded event.
The traditional ceremony was held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai and was attended by a host of celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.
Deepika and Ranveer, one of Bollywood's most popular and unique couples, arrived at the Ambani residence looking regal. Deepika was dressed in a red and gold embroidered saree, with a collar neck blouse and her hair tied up, she looked stunning. She completed her look with a nude pout. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a black silk shalwar kameez and paired it with an embroidered coat of the same color. He looked handsome in the attire.
While many guests at the engagement party chose to wear black, Katrina stood out in an all-white ensemble. She looked elegant in a lehenga choli paired with a see-through overcoat. Her open tresses and three-tier earrings added to the subtle elegance of her overall look. Unfortunately, her husband Vicky Kaushal was not in attendance at the party.
Janhvi Kapoor coordinated her outfit with her sister Khushi Kapoor as they both wore lehenga cholis. Janhvi sported a mint green sharara with silver embellishments. The sister duo looked happy as they walked hand in hand, smiling for the cameras.
Karan Johan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan also posed for the camera looked all dressed up for the wedding.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
