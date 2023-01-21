Bollywood celebrities dazzle at Anant Ambani’s engagement

The Ambani family is celebrating the engagement of Anant Ambani, the son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, to Radhika Merchant.

The couple, who have known each other for a while, exchanged rings during the ceremony. The bride was stunning in a gold lehenga with heavy embroidery, while the groom looked handsome in a royal blue sherwani. The ceremony was filled with glamour and bling and was a star-studded event.

The traditional ceremony was held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai and was attended by a host of celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika and Ranveer, one of Bollywood's most popular and unique couples, arrived at the Ambani residence looking regal. Deepika was dressed in a red and gold embroidered saree, with a collar neck blouse and her hair tied up, she looked stunning. She completed her look with a nude pout. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a black silk shalwar kameez and paired it with an embroidered coat of the same color. He looked handsome in the attire.

While many guests at the engagement party chose to wear black, Katrina stood out in an all-white ensemble. She looked elegant in a lehenga choli paired with a see-through overcoat. Her open tresses and three-tier earrings added to the subtle elegance of her overall look. Unfortunately, her husband Vicky Kaushal was not in attendance at the party.

Janhvi Kapoor coordinated her outfit with her sister Khushi Kapoor as they both wore lehenga cholis. Janhvi sported a mint green sharara with silver embellishments. The sister duo looked happy as they walked hand in hand, smiling for the cameras.

Karan Johan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan also posed for the camera looked all dressed up for the wedding.