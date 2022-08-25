Who's this man Ushna Shah is in love with?

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah recently remained in news for his alleged relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Amin, and this time the couple made headlines as Ushna’s beau showered his love for the actor on a social media post.

In a recent post of a fashion magazine, Hamza mentioned Parizaad actor, while reacting to a post that cited ‘Everyone that knows me, knows I love.’

Shah also expressed her love, saying ‘good, I love you too.’

Since last months, there have been rumours suggesting Shah is dating the golfer.

Earlier in July, the actor shared a loved-up photo while posing with Hamza. "Could you be my escort cause just like them two door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more ????" she wrote.

The actor however brushed off rumours about her engagement with Hamza, as he reunited with Amin in Europe. "I think there is some misunderstanding going around so I'll clear it: I’m not engaged. I never said I was. But, thanks for the best wishes," the Balaa actor had said.