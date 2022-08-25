Who's this man Ushna Shah is in love with?
09:34 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Who's this man Ushna Shah is in love with?
Source: @ushnashah (Instagram)
Pakistani actor Ushna Shah recently remained in news for his alleged relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Amin, and this time the couple made headlines as Ushna’s beau showered his love for the actor on a social media post.

In a recent post of a fashion magazine, Hamza mentioned Parizaad actor, while reacting to a post that cited ‘Everyone that knows me, knows I love.’

Shah also expressed her love, saying ‘good, I love you too.’

Since last months, there have been rumours suggesting Shah is dating the golfer.

Earlier in July, the actor shared a loved-up photo while posing with Hamza. "Could you be my escort cause just like them two door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more ????" she wrote.

A post shared by Hamza Amin (@hamza.amin87)

The actor however brushed off rumours about her engagement with Hamza, as he reunited with Amin in Europe. "I think there is some misunderstanding going around so I'll clear it: I’m not engaged. I never said I was. But, thanks for the best wishes," the Balaa actor had said.

Ushna Shah reveals who she is dating 04:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion ...

