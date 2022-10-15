Reema Khan throws surprise birthday party for Imran Abbas
Lollywood superstar Reema Khan and heartthrob Imran Abbas are truly the epitome of best friends and the duo used to share their photos and videos on social media.
This time around, Reema has shared a video of a surprise birthday party she threw for the Koi Chand Rakh star. Besides featuring moments of the birthday celebration, the video also carries throwback photos and clips of the best friends.
“Happy birthday to one of the most handsome person….one and only @imranabbas.official,” she captioned the post.
In reply, Imran Abbas thanked Reema for throwing a surprise birthday party. “Thank you so much Reema and Tariq bhai for this celebration… Love both of u,” he wrote in the comments section.
On the work front, Abbas has paired up with Neelam Muneer for an upcoming project, Ahram-e-Junoon.
