Reema Khan throws surprise birthday party for Imran Abbas
Web Desk
08:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Reema Khan throws surprise birthday party for Imran Abbas
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood superstar Reema Khan and heartthrob Imran Abbas are truly the epitome of best friends and the duo used to share their photos and videos on social media.

This time around, Reema has shared a video of a surprise birthday party she threw for the Koi Chand Rakh star. Besides featuring moments of the birthday celebration, the video also carries throwback photos and clips of the best friends.

“Happy birthday to one of the most handsome person….one and only @imranabbas.official,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan)

In reply, Imran Abbas thanked Reema for throwing a surprise birthday party.  “Thank you so much Reema and Tariq bhai for this celebration… Love both of u,” he wrote in the comments section.

On the work front, Abbas has paired up with Neelam Muneer for an upcoming project, Ahram-e-Junoon.

Best friends Reema Khan and Imran Abbas flaunt ... 05:25 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

Lollywood superstar Reema Khan and heartthrob Imran Abbas are truly the epitomai of best friends and recently the duo ...

More From This Category
Syra Yousaf answers much-asked question about ...
05:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Srha Asghar calls for an end to body shaming
06:55 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Hira Mani reacts to viral meme with Naseem Shah
03:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Sana Fakhar’s husband ‘talks about’ their ...
02:50 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Hadiqa Kiani's mother passes away
09:49 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt tease fans as ...
11:39 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Reema Khan throws surprise birthday party for Imran Abbas
08:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr