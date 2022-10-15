Flood-hit Wahab Bugti returns to Coke Studio after a live performance in Dubai
08:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Flood-hit Wahab Bugti returns to Coke Studio after a live performance in Dubai
Recent floods triggered by unprecedented rains caused massive devastation in Pakistani provinces, including Balochistan, affecting more than 33 million people across the country.

The catastrophic floods have swept away thousands of houses and crops and killed over 1,700 people since mid-June.

Abdul Wahab Bugti, who rose to fame after his impeccable performance in Coke Studio’s hit song Kana Yaari, is also among the victims of floods in Balochistan, an underprivileged region of the South Asian country.

Shocking images shared on social media in August this year clearly painted the misery Bugti passed through as his family members can be seen taking shelter under a charpoy, with no food.

The miserable situation prompted the social media users to raise voice for the flood-hit people, including Wahab Bugti, with some urging Coke Studio to take care of the displaced singer. At that time, Xulfi, the Coke Studio music director, announced to help him out.

Now, Wahab Bugti is back to join Coke Studio after performing at a live concert in Dubai, UAE. He also met the viral Norwegian dance group Quickstyle. Here is the warming video of their meeting and Wahab’s comeback to Coke Studio.

'Rukhsati' – Maya Khan returns to acting with a bang
09:14 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

