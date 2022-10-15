Flood-hit Wahab Bugti returns to Coke Studio after a live performance in Dubai
Share
Recent floods triggered by unprecedented rains caused massive devastation in Pakistani provinces, including Balochistan, affecting more than 33 million people across the country.
The catastrophic floods have swept away thousands of houses and crops and killed over 1,700 people since mid-June.
Abdul Wahab Bugti, who rose to fame after his impeccable performance in Coke Studio’s hit song Kana Yaari, is also among the victims of floods in Balochistan, an underprivileged region of the South Asian country.
Floods in Balochistan leave Coke Studio’s 'Kana ... 09:39 AM | 22 Aug, 2022
QUETTA – Unprecedented rains caused massive devastation in underprivileged southwestern Pakistani province of ...
Shocking images shared on social media in August this year clearly painted the misery Bugti passed through as his family members can be seen taking shelter under a charpoy, with no food.
The miserable situation prompted the social media users to raise voice for the flood-hit people, including Wahab Bugti, with some urging Coke Studio to take care of the displaced singer. At that time, Xulfi, the Coke Studio music director, announced to help him out.
Now, Wahab Bugti is back to join Coke Studio after performing at a live concert in Dubai, UAE. He also met the viral Norwegian dance group Quickstyle. Here is the warming video of their meeting and Wahab’s comeback to Coke Studio.
View this post on Instagram
Coke Studio singer Wahab Bugti rescued, assured ... 11:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
DERA MURAD JAMALI – Officers of the Pakistan Army on Wednesday met Coke Studio singer Wahab Bugti, who has been ...
- T20 World Cup 2022 kicks off in Australia tomorrow10:44 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days10:31 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- PM Shehbaz rejects Joe Biden’s statement on Pakistan nukes as ...09:57 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
- Reema Khan throws surprise birthday party for Imran Abbas08:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Syra Yousaf answers much-asked question about second marriage in ...05:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022