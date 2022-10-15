‘Rukhsati’ – Maya Khan returns to acting with a bang
Pakistani TV host Maya Khan, who remained absent from screen for a long time, has made a strong comeback to acting after a drastic physical transformation.
Her short film “Rauksati” has been released on online platform See Prime. The movie features Gul e Rana, Tanisha Shamim and Farhad Riaz.
Directed by Badar Mahmoom, the story revolves around the social issue of domestic abuse. With her impeccable acting skills, Maya Khan has perfectly showcased the anger such victims have towards their own families who do not support them in tough times.
Maya Khan started her career as a child star and voice over artist. Later, she shot to fame when she started hosting morning shows at different news channels. She got her first role in drama “Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay“. She also played lead role in drama serial Laila Majnu.
-
-
-
