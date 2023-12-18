WATCH: Faryal Mehmood's dance number in Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' is out now!

Yumna Zaidi, a force to be reckoned with in Pakistani television, has graced our screens with unforgettable performances in dramas like Tere Bin, Pyaar Ke Sadqay, and Sinf e Aahan. Now, she's set to conquer the silver screen with her debut film, Nayab, where she steps into the shoes of a strong-willed cricketer on her path to stardom. Yumna's reputation for choosing exceptional scripts precedes her, and Nayab is no exception. The trailer has left the audience spellbound, eagerly anticipating the film's release.
Adding to the excitement is the film's dance number, a joyous wedding song titled 'Shendi.' Faryal Mehmood, renowned for her passion for dance, takes centre stage in the film, delivering a performance that will leave everyone with a song to groove to at weddings this season. Her exceptional choreography is nothing short of phenomenal.
The internet is buzzing with admiration for Faryal's spectacular performance in the song. However, fans are also expressing their desire to see Yumna showcase her dance moves.
In addition to Zaidi, the stellar cast includes Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Usama Khan, Ehteshamuddin, Huma Nawab, Noreen Gulwani, and Hani Taha. Adding to the film's credibility, the script is crafted by the renowned duo behind Laal Kabootar, Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi.
The movie is slated to be released on 26th January 2024.
Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.
The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.
The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
