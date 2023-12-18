WATCH: Faryal Mehmood's dance number in Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' is out now!

Yumna Zaidi, a force to be reckoned with in Pakistani television, has graced our screens with unforgettable performances in dramas like Tere Bin, Pyaar Ke Sadqay, and Sinf e Aahan. Now, she's set to conquer the silver screen with her debut film, Nayab, where she steps into the shoes of a strong-willed cricketer on her path to stardom. Yumna's reputation for choosing exceptional scripts precedes her, and Nayab is no exception. The trailer has left the audience spellbound, eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Adding to the excitement is the film's dance number, a joyous wedding song titled 'Shendi.' Faryal Mehmood, renowned for her passion for dance, takes centre stage in the film, delivering a performance that will leave everyone with a song to groove to at weddings this season. Her exceptional choreography is nothing short of phenomenal.

The internet is buzzing with admiration for Faryal's spectacular performance in the song. However, fans are also expressing their desire to see Yumna showcase her dance moves.

In addition to Zaidi, the stellar cast includes Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Usama Khan, Ehteshamuddin, Huma Nawab, Noreen Gulwani, and Hani Taha. Adding to the film's credibility, the script is crafted by the renowned duo behind Laal Kabootar, Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi.

The movie is slated to be released on 26th January 2024.